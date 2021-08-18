BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BPMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile
BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
