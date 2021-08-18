Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams Sells 4,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $19,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BHR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

