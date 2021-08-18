Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 1,336,291 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRAG shares. Eight Capital set a C$3.25 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

