Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.04

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 20006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Brambles alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.