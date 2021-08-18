Brandon M. Cruz Acquires 78,263 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.