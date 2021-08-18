Brandon M. Cruz Acquires 78,263 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of GOCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
