Bread Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bread has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $568,881.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.