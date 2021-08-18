Brenda Eprile Buys 2,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,441,877.94.

Shares of WPRT traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 453,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$889.97 million and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$16.49.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

