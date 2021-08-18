Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of BRF worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BRF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $3,962,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.