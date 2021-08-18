Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Bridge Investment Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

