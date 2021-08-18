Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.
NYSE EAT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,068. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
