Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,068. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

