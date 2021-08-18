Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $50.92

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.92, but opened at $48.29. Brinker International shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 19,306 shares.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,547.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.