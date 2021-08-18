British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

