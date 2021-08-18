Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.7 days.

Shares of BTVCF remained flat at $$13.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. Britvic has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31.

Get Britvic alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.