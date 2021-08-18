Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

