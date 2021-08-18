Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,658. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

