Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

ARE traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. 384,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

