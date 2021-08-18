Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $15,210,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 403,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,226. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.