Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HRL stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

