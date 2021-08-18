Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

