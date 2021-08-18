Brokerages Anticipate Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

