Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.