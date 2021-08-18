Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

