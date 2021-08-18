Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.