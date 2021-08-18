Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $292,188 and have sold 134,927 shares valued at $1,346,650. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

