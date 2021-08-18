Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.