Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 868,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $733.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,620. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

