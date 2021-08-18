Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

