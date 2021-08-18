Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $492.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

