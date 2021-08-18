Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. GoPro also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

