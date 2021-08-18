Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

