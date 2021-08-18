Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 8,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $292.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

