Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.