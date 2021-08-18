Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $151.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.06 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $617.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $620.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.91 million, with estimates ranging from $706.01 million to $768.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,393,763 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

