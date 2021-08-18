Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $656.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

