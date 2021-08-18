Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
