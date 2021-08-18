Brokers Offer Predictions for Valvoline Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,097,000 after buying an additional 246,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

