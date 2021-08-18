Brown University Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,386,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,784,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 75.5% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown University owned approximately 102.93% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,706. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

