BTC Lite Trading Down 51.6% This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $41,797.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

