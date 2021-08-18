BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. 243,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $351.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.