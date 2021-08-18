BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.