BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $28.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $239,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2,734.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,564.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

