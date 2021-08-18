BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

