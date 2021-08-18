BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.2% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 127,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 66,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

