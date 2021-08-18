BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,390 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,390 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 436,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

