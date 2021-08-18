BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,000 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 10,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

