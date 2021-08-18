BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

