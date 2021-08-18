BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.06. The stock had a trading volume of 337,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $319.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

