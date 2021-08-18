BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 59,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.