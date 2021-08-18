BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

