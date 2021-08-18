BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

